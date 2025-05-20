Bahrain - Alba, the world’s largest smelter on one site, has expanded its EternAlTM low carbon product line with the groundbreaking launch of ‘EternAl-AC’ – a new product series incorporating verified carbon offsets that are directly generated from within Alba’s own operational efficiencies.

EternAl-AC offers customers a uniquely transparent and credible path to achieving their carbon reduction targets. By procuring aluminium from this line, customers will gain access to traceable, third-party verified greenhouse gas (GHG) offsets originating from Alba’s internal sustainability initiatives.

The new EternAl-AC series features a user-friendly tiered carbon reduction classification system spanning EternAl-AC0 (net-zero footprint) to AC4 (up to 4 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per tonne), thus providing customers flexibility in selecting optimal low-carbon solutions with clear and verifiable data.

Most importantly, the carbon offsets embedded in EternAl-AC are a direct result of GHG savings generated by various projects within Alba’s operational boundaries.

These reductions are rigorously measured and recorded in accordance with international standards for GHG accounting (ISO 14064-2) and independently verified by a certified independent party.

Commenting on this important development, Alba’s chief executive Ali Al Baqali stated: “Alba is proud to introduce EternAl-AC, a game-changer in the low-carbon aluminium market. By embedding verified carbon offsets generated directly from our own operational improvements, we are offering our customers an unparalleled level of transparency and confidence in their sustainability journey, providing a distinct advantage in a world increasingly focused on carbon accountability.

“This initiative underscores our proactive commitment to reducing our environmental footprint and empowering our partners to achieve their net-zero ambitions. We also welcome Alueuropa – a leading Spanish aluminium extruder – as our first customer for EternAl-AC, highlighting the growing demand for sustainable aluminium.”

Adding further, Alueuropa managing director Marta Colino stated: “Sustainability and decarbonisation are among top priorities for our business, and we look forward to using the new low carbon products from Alba which will enable us to meet our targets and serve our clients better.”

Launched as part of Alba’s broader ESG Roadmap, the EternAlTM product line debuted in May 2024 with two initial variants in its recycled content series: EternAl-30 and EternAl-15, containing 30 per cent and 15pc recycled scrap metal respectively. This series was later expanded to include EternAl-20 and EternAl-50, featuring 20pc and 50pc of recycled content, further contributing to emissions reduction within Alba and across its aluminium value chain.

