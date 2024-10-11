Havelock One, a leading interior fit out contractor in the region, said its expert team had collaborated with National Bank of Bahrain to help it secure the first LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum certification in the kingdom for its branch in Madinat Khalifa.

This accomplishment represents the highest level of certification within the LEED green building rating system from US Green Building Council and the first in the banking sector in Bahrain, said a statement from Havelock One.

NBB achieved this key milestone mainly due to the turnkey fit-out company's incorporate environmentally responsible processes and installations throughout this project.

The 3,423-sq-ft facility was awarded LEED Platinum status under the LEED v4 Interior Design and Construction: Commercial Interiors rating system with an impressive scoring of 88 points out of the total of 110, stated the Bahraini bank.

The manufacturing and fit-out works were carried out by Havelock One to ensure that all critical elements met the stringent LEED standards.

Lauding the fit-out team for its fantastic work, Ahmed Ali Alsayed, the Group Head of Strategic Projects & Administration at NBB, said: "Your dedication and teamwork have led us to the first LEED Platinum certification in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This achievement is a reflection of the hard work and effort put in by all involved."

Jihad Raad, the Division Director at Havelock One, said: "Our challenge was to deliver the same exceptional quality within the client budget while meeting the rigorous LEED accreditation requirements. Our team’s dedication and expertise have made this possible."

"We are equally proud to have been associated with NBB since 2018 and, to date, have completed 23 projects in Bahrain and the UAE," he stated.

Unveiling the details, Raad said: "As part of our scope, we manufactured all the moving and fixed furniture pieces in our 520,000 sq ft factory in Bahrain, and we successfully installed them on-site along with other ID works including partitions, false ceilings, floor finishes, and all wall finishes."

"As a turnkey solutions provider, we carried out the MEP works that involved air conditioning units, electrical units, fire alarms, plumbing, dimming, security systems, data and networks, building management systems, and coordination for installing all solar units," he stated.

"Achieving this recognition from the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) is a significant milestone for us and a testament to our commitment to sustainable practices both at our factory and on-site," he added.

On the LEED Platinum Certification, Dhilipkumar, CEO of Platinum Sustainable Development International, said: "This remarkable achievement is a testament to NBB’s unwavering commitment to sustainability, innovation, and excellence in green building practices."

"Achieving US Green Building Council’s LEED Platinum certification for NBB demonstrates Havelock One’s dedication to creating environmentally responsible and sustainable spaces," he added.

The LEED Platinum certification was officially handed over at the NBB Madinat Khalifa Branch last month.

