Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) received a total of seven bids from multiple regional Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) for its 'Kafaa' initiative, aimed at reducing energy consumption across 20 government facilities as the Gulf state pursues its 2060 net-zero target.

Four bids were accepted while three were put on hold.

Accepted bids include Mohammed Fakhroo and Brothers at 1.1 million Bahraini dinars ($2.9 million), Siemens at BHD 4 million bid ($11 million), accepted with condition; ISTA Middle East Dubai Branch at BHD 7.7 million ($20 million) and Hansa Energy Solutions at BHD 3.3 million ($8.8 million).

Bids from Enova Energy and Facilities Management Services at BHD 6.4 million ($17 million), Sharaf Electronics at BHD 828,032.700 ($2.3 million), and Quantum for Energy Solutions Saudi Arabia at BHD 2.3 million ($6 million) were suspended.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

