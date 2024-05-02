Benefits such as increased efficiency, safety and sustainability driving smart mobility adoption in the Kingdom

The event concludes today at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre

Riyadh, KSA: During the Automechanika Riyadh Academy, which continues today (2 May) as part of the ongoing 6th edition of Automechanika Riyadh, James Luxbacher, Chief Business Development Officer at SIXT KSA, shared vital insights into the future of smart mobility within Saudi Arabia.

According to the World Bank, while 50% of the world population lives in cities today, this is expected to rise to 70% by 2030. This trend is echoed in Riyadh, with the city intending to double its population by 2030. As a result, the Kingdom has invested in autonomous and connected vehicles projects to alleviate the expected burden on the transport system, including NEOM’s US$ 100 million investment into Pony.ai to develop, manufacture and deliver autonomous vehicles, an autonomous driving service, and smart vehicle infrastructure across the Kingdom and the Middle East.

Exploring the integration of IoT in smart transportation systems, Luxbacher said: “IoT integration in shared mobility enables remote monitoring, predictive maintenance and personalized services for vehicles. It also improves safety, efficiency and user experience in transportation systems and encourages data sharing with the OEMs, government and, ultimately, the customers.”

He outlined the importance of the connection between smart mobility and the Kingdom’s municipalities, for example, in the Riyadh, Damman, Jeddah, and Madinah municipal busing projects, as well as the Riyadh metro and smart city infrastructure.

Saudi giga projects are critical for the future of the Kingdom's smart mobility systems. For example, NEOM is heavily involved in becoming a global hub for innovation, featuring smart transportation solutions. Red Sea Global, meanwhile, is focusing on eco-friendly tourism and transportation infradtrucutre, while Diriyah and AlUla are preserving cultural heritage while implementing modern transportation systems.

These systems aim to streamline urban mobility, reduce congestion, and enhance infrastructure via real-time data and advanced technology integration, pushing towards an interconnected, efficient urban future.

Echoing Luxbacher's sentiments, Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said: “The session underscored the importance of technological innovation and strategic partnerships in advancing the local industry's capabilities. Such advancements are crucial for integrating the Saudi automotive sector into the global market and enhancing its economic growth and resilience.”

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Investment at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC), this year's edition of Automechanika Riyadh has set a new benchmark for the automotive industry in the region, uniting over 8,000 global automotive professionals and 340 exhibitors from 26 countries as the leading trade fair for automotive parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Saudi Arabia.

Aly Hefny, Show Manager, Automechanika Riyadh, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, added: “The success of the 2024 edition of Automechanica Riyadh underscores the strategic importance of Saudi Arabia as a hub for the automotive industry in the Middle East, and we are proud to facilitate these crucial connections and innovations that drive the sector forward”.

Automechanika Riyadh 2024 showcases eight key product focus areas: Parts & Components, Electronics & Systems, Tyres & Batteries, Oils & Lubricants, Accessories & Customising, Diagnostics & Repairs, Body & Paint, and Care & Wash. The event is organised by 1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences under a license from Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH.

