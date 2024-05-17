Attendees will experience first-hand the latest innovations with vehicles and mock-ups on display, including Volodrone by NEOM, EHang, Archer, Arch Aero, Flynow, and Joby, showcasing ground-breaking advancements that are setting new standards in aerospace technology.



Panels and discussions to explore sustainable practices in aviation, focusing on eVTOL technology, solar electric flight, and the role of AI and IoT in enhancing environmental sustainability.



Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The next generation of air travel will take center stage at the Future Aviation Forum (FAF24) in Riyadh on Monday 20 May, with an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) pavilion showcasing the latest technologies and panel sessions from global air mobility leaders. electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft set to take centre stage as part of a wider focus on Advance Air Mobility (AAM).



FAF24 will not only be a forum for strategic insights but will also feature an impressive line-up of industry leaders. CEOs from NEOM, Lilium, Joby Aviation, Archer Aviation, FlyNow, Beta Technologies will show off the exciting opportunities in the AAM sector. Attendees will also have the exclusive opportunity to explore a dedicated pavilion showcasing cutting-edge AAM vehicles, including a close-up look at Volodrone by NEOM, EHang, Archer, Arch Aero, Flynow, and Joby aircraft. This unique showcase at the pavilion highlights the tangible progress and future possibilities within the AAM industry.



His Excellency Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia said the "Kingdom’s unique terrain and the diverse needs of our citizens uniquely position us to benefit substantially from Advanced Air Mobility. With AAM, we're establishing a progressive aviation sector built upon a modern regulatory framework. The Future Aviation Forum is crucial for fostering global collaboration to integrate AAM into our transportation network, in alignment with Vision 2030, the Saudi Aviation Strategy, and our comprehensive environmental commitments."



Saudi Arabia has made considerable progress in advancing AAM through research and development, as well as trials and testing of medical transportation and eVTOLs. Additionally, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), a key component of AAM operations, are being utilized in the Kingdom for various purposes, including inspections, holography, and surveys. Building on this progress, FAF24 will showcase Saudi Arabia’s AAM roadmap development, a three-stage plan aimed at accelerating the development and deployment of AAM operations in the Kingdom.



Captain Sulaiman Almuhaimedi, GACA Executive Vice President for Aviation Safety and Environmental Sustainability said, "As we look ahead, GACA's roadmap for AAM is to enable the safe integration of emerging technologies, determine the required regulatory framework, attract investors and manufacturers of AAM into the Saudi market, as well as to contribute into the national target of Net Zero 2060".



FAF24 will host a series of leaders’ discussions, breaking down the complexities of the eVTOL regulations, assessing the viability of solar electric flight, and delving into the transformative role of artificial intelligence in aviation. Panels will also tackle the progression of flight technology as well as the expanding influence of IoT and cloud technology.