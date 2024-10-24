Airports Company South Africa has reported significant flight disruptions at King Phalo Airport (KPA) due to adverse weather conditions affecting both inbound and outbound flights. These disruptions have been further exacerbated by procedural lapses within the Air Traffic and Navigation Services.

Acsa and ATNS are currently working together to address these issues and restore normal flight operations as swiftly as possible.

While operations at King Phalo Airport and flights are being closely monitored, passengers are advised to stay updated with their airlines for the latest information on cancellations and delays.

All passengers affected by delays are advised to contact their airlines directly for information regarding rebooking and are further encouraged to verify the status of their flights before travelling to the airport.

