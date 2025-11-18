Johannesburg-based ExecuJet MRO Services has completed a series of ADS-B upgrades across multiple business jet models to comply with South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) requirements. The upgrades support real-time tracking and enhanced safety in South African airspace.

The work follows a SACAA directive mandating that all aircraft operating in South African airspace be ADS-B Out compliant and fitted with ADS-B/Mode S 1090 MHz Extended Squitter transponders. The regulation aims to improve airspace management, safety, and operational efficiency.

ExecuJet’s avionics team at Lanseria International Airport performed modifications on several Bombardier, Learjet, Embraer, Hawker, and Beechcraft aircraft, including two Learjet 45s and a Hawker 800XP. Additional upgrades are scheduled before the end of the year.

Vince Goncalves, Regional VP Africa at ExecuJet MRO Services, said: "Our team is very experienced doing such installations. As an authorised dealer for major global avionic equipment manufacturers (OEMs), we are capable of supporting business jet owners and operators with complex avionic upgrades that meet the latest international standards."

Technical details of ADS-B upgrades

Depending on the aircraft configuration, ADS-B upgrades may include installing or upgrading a DO-260B-compliant transponder and enhancing GPS systems for Wide Area Augmentation (WAAS) capability.

ExecuJet MRO Services South Africa’s Lanseria facility is certified to perform ADS-B upgrades on a broad range of business aircraft in accordance with OEM service bulletins and approved supplemental type certificates.

