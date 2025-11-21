South Africa’s points of entry are ready to host global leaders who will be in the country for the Group of Twenty (G20) Leaders’ Summit, says Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy.

“The aviation sector has completed all critical preparations to meet the rigorous standards expected for this historic event. On the 25th of October this year, we had our first dry run, which demonstrated the readiness of all the ports of entry, and it set a benchmark for a high standard of operational excellence for this important Leaders' Summit,” the Minister said on Wednesday.

The first G20 Leaders' Summit on African soil will take place from 22 to 23 November 2025.

Addressing a media briefing in Johannesburg on the state of readiness for the upcoming G20 Summit, Creecy said work on coordinating all G20 aviation matters started a year ago through the collaborative efforts of the Aviation Forum, which included the Department of Transport, Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS), South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) and the security agencies in the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS).

"I think it's very important, as we prepare for all of the leaders who will be arriving tomorrow, to clarify that we are expecting to have a continuous and stable power supply here at OR Tambo International Airport.

"Obviously, our main [point] of supply is from the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, but should power be lost at OR Tambo International Airport, we do have backup generators that will take a few seconds to kick in. They will provide uninterrupted power supply, ensuring that critical terminal, airside, western precinct and cargo activities continue without compromise," the Minister explained.

The contingency systems that have been put in place will respond exactly as designed, maintaining safety and operational continuity throughout.

“I want to assure you that these events have further strengthened the airport's state of readiness. Systems have been reviewed, assessed and reinforced for operational resilience.

“We have ensured the seamless integration and coordination of all our airports nationwide. As of 9 December 2024, the G20 Aviation Forum began coordinating aviation activities in support of all of the participating government departments within the G20, and also for all of the G20 working groups.

“We have successfully supported the coordination and facilitation of G20 delegates across the following Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) and private airports: O.R. Tambo International Airport, King Shaka International Airport, Cape Town International Airport, Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport, Polokwane International Airport, Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport, and Skukuza Airport.”

As of May 2025, the G20 Aviation Forum comprises the OR Tambo International Airport, which is a port of entry for the Leaders' Summit, Fireblade Terminal as a fixed base operator, facilitating the heads of State's entry for the Leaders' Summit, as well as the Lanseria International Airport and Waterkloof Air Base as ports of entry for the Leaders' Summit.

In all the work that these airports do, they are supported by the Civil Aviation Authority, the ATNS, South African Airways, and the Department of Transport.

The command centre operations at OR Tambo International Airport, Lanseria International Airport and Waterkloof Air Base are now fully operational.

“These centres maintain uninterrupted operations, conducting briefings at 7am every morning and 1pm every day with the flexibility to convene if additional meetings are needed.

“The Command Centre takes responsibility for coordinating all functions across the ports of entry and designated aircraft parking airports, ensuring a continuous and responsive operational presence,” Creecy said.

Coordination

The Acsa and ATNS have executed a comprehensive readiness process, and they have activated real-time coordination across the four airports, supported by the command-and-control centre for seamless traffic flow and rapid tactical adjustments.

“Temporary airspace restrictions will apply on the 22nd and the 23rd of November to ensure secure operations without disrupting commercial flights.

“It's important to say at this time that while we are expecting all of the heads of State to enter the country from tomorrow and to leave from Sunday, we are not expecting disruptions in commercial flights. Scheduled commercial flights have been integrated into our overall plan to ensure that ordinary citizens who might want to travel at this time will not be inconvenienced.

"From the point of view of jet fuel, we can assure you that we have stockpiled the necessary fuel that will service all of the planes that will be coming in, accompanying the heads of State. We have fuel reserves of 54 million litres in place," the Minister explained.

Moreover, additional staff who normally work during the holiday season have been brought in to ensure seamless operations during this time.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).