The Fuels Industry Association of South Africa has warned that an unresolved Sars verification process is blocking Jet A-1 distribution in Cape Town and placing immediate pressure on supply at Cape Town International Airport (CTIA).

Fuel volumes at the Burgan facility remain under SARS review, preventing suppliers from uplifting product and tightening available supply into CTIA.

"The Association fully supports Sars' mandate to uphold compliance," says Avhapfani Tshifularo, chief executive of the Fuels Industry Association of South Africa. "However, the extended duration of this process has now created a real risk of fuel shortages that could disrupt flights, impact tourism, and undermine the Western Cape economy during the peak travel season."

Buffer levels under strain

The facility carries about 20 days of Jet A-1 — a key national buffer. Increased domestic production and alternative import plans are in motion, but they cannot fully compensate for the disruption.

“The aviation sector depends on predictable and continuous fuel supply. We therefore urge SARS and all relevant stakeholders to expedite the necessary verifications and authorise the release of detained Jet A-1 fuel without further delay,” Tshifularo adds.

Call for urgent coordination

The Association warns that even short interruptions at CTIA could affect airlines, operations and tourism. "This is a solvable problem," says Tshifularo. "We call for urgent cooperation between SARS, industry, and government to restore stability, safeguard South Africa’s international connectivity, and protect jobs and growth in the Western Cape."

