KUALA LUMPUR-- Chief of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Humoud Al-Sabah engaged in four meetings on Thursday with officials from all of Malaysia, South Korea, Rwanda and the UAE.

The meetings were held during fourth day of ICAO's Air Services Negotiation (ICAN2024) Event in Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

Sheikh Humoud Al-Sabah told KUNA that meetings with Malaysian officials culminated in the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that encompasses a number of services including increase of flight numbers.

He stated that the meeting with South Korea's officials also resulted in the signing of a MoU and a protocol amending air transport agreement in order to keep up with industry developments.

As for the meeting with the Emirati side, it included a discussion of regional and international topics as well as improving flight operations, he mentioned, adding that the meeting with Rwandan officials handled boosting coordination and cooperation between the two nations.

The annual conference, hosted this year by Malaysian Ministry of Transport, is taking place between the 21st to 25th of October with the attendance of civil aviation representatives from all over the globe and a number of regional and international organizations.

The conference, organized by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), grants participants the opportunity to engage in negotiations and bilateral talks concerning aviation services, as well as grants policy makers, organizational authorities, operators and service providers the chance to connect.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).