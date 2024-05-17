Abu Dhabi, United Arabi Emirates: On the back of its participation as the Knowledge Partner of The Audit Summit that was held in Abu Dhabi 15 and 16 May, Deloitte Middle East announced today its Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Internal Audit Association in the United Arab Emirates (UAE IAA), to underline the shared commitment to drive the transition towards a world of tech auditing.

The agreement outlined the joint efforts to drive the industry’s journey towards embracing agility in Internal Audit and enabling the pivotal role of emerging technologies in augmenting organizational value amidst the evolving terrain of agile Auditing. The two organizations were represented at the signing ceremony by UAE IAA Chairman of the board, Abdulqader Obaid Ali, and Deloitte Middle East partners Mohammed Khamees Al Tah, Dina Fakih and Firas Haddad.

Commenting on the topic, Firas Haddad said, “This agreement marks a significant milestone in our journey to enable the Internal Audit profession in the United Arab Emirates and we look forward to collaborating with like-minded professionals to develop agility, enhance efficiency, and add value. We renew our commitment to enhance our proactive efforts to support industry experts in the Emirates in the digitization journey, while maintaining the delivery of audits at the highest possible standard.”

During The Audit Summit, Deloitte's Risk Advisory partner, Dina Fakih, led a panel discussion revolving around the evolution of Internal Audit, with a sharp focus on integrating emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence. Deloitte showcased an array of innovative solutions for streamlined audits that adeptly managing risks in an ever-changing environment.

