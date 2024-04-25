Abu Dhabi: – Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) participated in the AVPN Global Conference 2024, held in Abu Dhabi from April 23 to 25. This was the first time the conference was held in the West Asia region, bringing together more than 1,500 investment leaders and social gatherings from around the world under the banner of “One Asia, One Future”.

The conference focused on key topics, including attracting necessary funds to accelerate development, finding innovative solutions to address economic, social, and environmental challenges in developing countries, exchanging experiences, learning about best practices, and working together to build a sustainable and prosperous future for all.

His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, said: “The global event highlights Abu Dhabi’s role as a premier hub for addressing international humanitarian concerns, demonstrating our steadfast commitment to harmonizing efforts that advance comprehensive development objectives.” He also emphasized the UAE’s extensive experience in sustainable development and humanitarian work, adding that hosting this conference reflects its commitment to leveraging all resources to anticipate the future, achieve sustainable development, and improve the quality of life for societies.

He highlighted that ADFD had been making sustainable economic and social impacts in developing countries for more than 50 years. It has achieved this through the implementation and development of strategic projects in vital sectors such as infrastructure, clean energy, agriculture, water, healthcare, and education services, which contribute to the prosperity of societies.

The conference welcomed experts, prominent figures, and decision-makers from various countries who have made significant contributions to global development, social impact investments, and charitable and humanitarian businesses.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD)

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) is a leading national entity for economic development aid owned by the Abu Dhabi government. Established in 1971, it aims to help emerging countries by providing concessionary loans to finance sustainable development projects as well as administer long-term investments and direct contributions.

In addition to managing development grants offered by the Abu Dhabi government, ADFD has adopted a policy of supporting the national economy and financing UAE private-sector investments. Since its inception, ADFD has marked developmental milestones in 106 developing countries. Spanning the last 53 years, the Fund's development projects and investments, valued at AED216 billion have helped the international community achieve sustainable economic growth, as well as drive the implementation of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).