​​Abu Dhabi, UAE: — Bayanat, (ADX: BAYANAT) a leading provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions, today announced at DRIFTx, an international thought-leadership platform for smart and autonomous mobility solutions, a partnership with South Korean autonomous technology firm, Autonomous a2z.

Signifying the official start of a strategic partnership between Bayanat and Autonomous a2z, both firms have said they seek to combine their expertise in pioneering cutting-edge Autonomous Fleet operations. In the spirit of collaboration and co-creation, both entities have reinforced their commitment to realizing a vision of sustainable smart mobility and transport systems.

A highlight at the event and serving as a powerful demonstration of the two companies' joint autonomous driving capabilities, DRIFTx visitors at the Bayanat Pavilion were left in awe when they received a live demonstration of how a vehicle 7,000 kilometers away in K-City, South Korea, was safely teleoperated.

“It is incredible to see the progress being made in the smart and autonomous mobility space. Our partnership with Autonomous a2z is another milestone in Bayanat’s evolution, underpinning the strengths of our Smart Mobility Solutions offering,” said Abdulla Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer of Bayanat. "The UAE and the region boast a burgeoning young and tech-savvy population, driving innovation and demanding cutting-edge solutions. By harnessing our combined expertise, we are not only shaping the future of transportation here in the UAE and the region, but also empowering the next generation with safer, smarter, and more accessible mobility options”, he added.

With a strong Smart Mobility Solutions (SMOS) offering, Bayanat has long been an established pioneer of autonomous driving and unmanned systems in the Middle East, with a proven track record of technological capability and know-how including Autonomous Solutions, Cloud Infrastructure, Digital Twins, Charging Infrastructure, Transportation Super Apps, and Testing and Simulation.

Speaking about the partnership, Jihyeong Han, the CEO of Autonomous a2z, said: “It is an honor to display our exceptional technology as Korea's leading autonomous vehicle tech company at DRIFTx in Abu Dhabi in partnership with Bayanat. We’ve developed this remotely controlled teleoperations technology to guarantee the safety of our passengers and to operate L4 autonomous vehicles seamlessly. It is the first time we have tried this outside of Korea’s borders. Our strongest record regarding remote driving was 400 kilometers. This makes this trial more meaningful not only for us, but also for the entire Korean automotive industry, as well as the government since this technology has been developed under the $1 billion Korea Autonomous Driving Development Innovation Foundation”, the CEO explained.

Hosted at the Bayanat Pavilion at DRIFTx, Autonomous a2z also showcases other hard- and software solutions. As well as the display of its Middle Shuttle, a fully autonomous electric vehicle accommodating up to nine passengers, the firm also presented its LiDAR Infrastructure System (LIS), a Smart City Solution that enhances road safety and traffic management. And LiDAR Surveillance Systems (LSS) will be demonstrated at the event, an innovative sensor system that detects faces and people using 3D data.

For more information about Bayanat’s Smart Mobility Solutions (SMOS) division, visit www.bayanat.ai.

About Bayanat

Bayanat, an ADX-listed public company with majority shareholding by G42, provides comprehensive world-class AI-powered geospatial solutions to a growing number of sectors such as Government Services, Environment, Energy & Resources, Smart Cities and Transportation. Its offering includes topographic, hydrographic, and aeronautical products and charts, as well as spatial data surveying, analysis, management, modeling, visualization, and cartography services. Bayanat’s solutions harness vast amounts of premium and unique data from a range of sources including Satellites, High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) and Earth Observation powered by AI to drive geospatial intelligence (gIQ).

Note

On the 18th of December 2023, the Board of Directors of each of Bayanat AI PLC (Bayanat) and Yahsat recommended a merger of the two entities to its shareholders. The proposed merger aims to create an AI-powered space technology champion in the MENA region with global reach. Bayanat and Yahsat will continue to operate independently until regulatory approval is received and the merger is effective, which is expected to take place in mid-2024. Visit the merger microsite for more information: www.asharedambition.com

About Autonomous a2z

Autonomous a2z is the leading autonomous driving solutions provider in South Korea, excelling in covering extensive distances and offering solutions for the widest range of vehicle types. Having completed over 80 projects with the size of more than 250 million USD funded by the Korean government, underscoring our commitment to advancing autonomous mobility. We’ve achieved more than 400,000km of self-driving distance, approximately 20 successful demonstrations, and have registered 40 approved autonomous vehicles in Korea, all of which makes a2z as No.1 autonomous vehicle company in Korea.

Introducing a new paradigm in autonomous driving, Autonomous a2z connects humans and cities through technology-driven mobility innovations that are Infrastructure-Ready, Service-Driven, and Software-Defined. From revolutionizing transportation to implementing interchangeable systems, we aim to drive progress across urban/suburban landscapes and unlock the value of an autonomous driving mobility platform in a Smart City.

With expertise in autonomous vehicle software and hardware development, a2z ensures seamless for diverse autonomous driving applications from mid and large size buses to small passenger cars. Our technology emulates human cognitive abilities, enabling intelligent decision-making in driving conditions, acceleration, and direction.

As we expand globally, we welcome partnerships, especially from forward-thinking sectors, to explore our ground-breaking solutions in autonomous transportation. Together, let's shape the future of mobility.

