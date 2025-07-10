RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce announced the recall of 5,309 Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac vehicles, with the model years ranging between 2021 and 2024, due to a defect in internal engine parts (the connecting rod or crankshaft).

This defect could lead to engine damage and loss of propulsion while driving, potentially increasing the risk of an accident.



The ministry called on users of vehicles affected by the recall to contact General Motors at the toll-free number (8008200048), Aljomaih Automotive Company at the toll-free number (8007525252), and Universal Agencies Company at the toll-free number (8002442244), to inspect the engine and take preventative measures or replace the engine if necessary.



The ministry noted that the concerned users can also check whether the vehicle chassis number is included in the recall campaign through the Defective Products Recall Center website http://Recalls.sa.

