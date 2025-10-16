Riyadh – Theeb Rent a Car Company has inaugurated two new branches in Najran and Jazan to strengthen its business network and implement its strategic plan focused on growth and nationwide presence across Saudi Arabia.

This launch brings the total number of branches in the region to 11, raising the company’s total number of branches across the Kingdom to 65, according to a bourse filing.

Naif Al Theeb, CEO of Theeb Rent a Car, said: “We are delighted to reach 65 branches across the Kingdom and to continue expanding into new cities such as Najran and Jazan. This step reinforces our strategic goal of being closer to our customers in every region of Saudi Arabia.”

The Saudi company offers a wide range of car rental solutions and services, including both short- and long-term rentals, catering to a broad base of clients from various sectors and individual customers.

Established in 1991, Theeb operates 65 branches, including 14 at international and regional airports, supported by a fleet of more than 40,000 vehicles.

