RIYADH — Director General of Public Security Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami launched on Tuesday the digital vehicle plate wallet services through the Ministry of Interior’s electronic platform “Absher.”

The launching was held in a ceremony held under the patronage of Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif at the Public Security headquarters in Riyadh.

The new services include creating a digital plate wallet, adding a plate from an existing vehicle to the wallet, adding a plate from a decommissioned vehicle, registering a plate from the wallet to a vehicle, removing a plate from the wallet by assigning it to a vehicle or decommissioning it, and adding a plate purchased from the electronic plate auction to the wallet.

The digital plate wallet services are available exclusively for plates registered under the wallet owner’s vehicles or for plates won through the electronic plate auction organized by the General Department of Traffic.

This initiative comes as part of the Ministry of Interior’s efforts to advance digital transformation and enhance e-government services, aiming to improve satisfaction among citizens, residents, and visitors by providing automated services without the need to visit ministry offices.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).