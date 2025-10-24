RIYADH - The Transport General Authority (TGA) announced the continued operation of its autonomous vehicle service in Riyadh, in cooperation with technology and operations partners Uber and WeRide.

The initial application phase of the service witnessed growing public interest since its launch.

The number of passengers who have experienced the service has so far exceeded 950 beneficiaries.

The TGA said that autonomous vehicles currently operate across two designated routes within Roshn Front and Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, featuring multiple dedicated stations at each site to facilitate passenger pick-up and drop-off.

The service is conducted under direct regulatory and technical supervision from the authority, with the presence of safety officers in each vehicle to ensure the highest safety standards and to monitor the performance of smart systems in real conditions.

The authority emphasized that this initiative represents one of its key projects aimed at advancing smart and sustainable mobility solutions and adopting cutting-edge technologies in the transport sector, in alignment with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030.

The TGA also noted that the operational plans are progressing toward gradual expansion to include additional routes and key destinations across Riyadh, while increasing the fleet to more than 20 autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, with the participation of partner government entities, including the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information, and the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO).

The authority invited the public to request an autonomous vehicle through the Uber app and enjoy a safe and intelligent travel experience that reflects the future of transport in the Kingdom.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).