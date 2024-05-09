Taiba Investments participated in Riyadh's Future of Hospitality Summit as a Founding and Platinum Sponsor. FHS Saudi Arabia, the most significant investment event of its kind, brought together an exclusive group of government leaders, investors, owners, and operators in the hospitality sector. The summit took place at the Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah Riyadh Hotel from April 29 to May 1, 2024, under the theme Invest in Tomorrow: Today, Together.

Taiba Investments has been one of the first companies to sponsor the FHS since 2017, given the event’s importance in shaping and developing the Saudi hospitality industry. This year's summit, organized by global events organiser, The Bench, brought together a select group of leaders, officials, decision-makers, and influencers from the hospitality investment community to discuss several essential topics such as development and investment, entrepreneurship, sustainability, innovation, and human capital. The summit also focused on the growth opportunities in the Kingdom’s burgeoning hospitality and tourism sectors.

In his remarks at the summit, Sultan bin Badr Al Otaibi, CEO of Taiba Investments, stated: "The positive indicators for the Kingdom’s tourism sector are a significant incentive for us to expand and grow our strategic projects in the hospitality and real estate sectors, which will see further momentum, diversity, and expansion in all of the Kingdom’s regions, following the merger with Dur Hospitality. This growth aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, particularly in terms of economic diversification, raising the quality of life, and enhancing the Hajj and Umrah experience." He added, "Visitor spending in the Kingdom in 2023 amounted to SAR 135 billion, amid a remarkable recovery in international arrivals compared to 2019, with a growth rate of 156%."

As a leading home-grown company in the hospitality and real estate development sector, Taiba Investments is committed to contributing to prominent tourism events and activities held in the Kingdom and abroad. These participations support Taiba’s efforts to achieve the broader national tourism goals and keep pace with the growth of the tourism and hospitality sectors and the developments taking place. They also provide an opportunity to strengthen cooperation and partnerships with the top global companies in this field.

FHS Saudi Arabia 2024 witnessed the hosting of the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF), which brings together high-level investors and operators in the restaurant industry. A platform providing knowledge, connections, and inspiration for the restaurant investment industry globally, GRIF featured several side events, including curated culinary tours, networking dinners, and F&B workshops.

