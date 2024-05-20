Elite decision-makers and specialists from around the world to exchange views on contemporary security challenges.

Conference agenda to address wide spectrum of issues including innovation, security, crisis management, policing, national and cyber security, among others.

Abu Dhabi – UAE: The (ISNR 2024) Conference, organised for the first time by the Ministry of Interior and the Rabdan Academy in partnership with ADNEC Group, will feature a world-class gathering of leading global speakers over the two days of 21-22 May 2024 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The conference is an integral component of a strategic vision aimed at advancing security innovation pathways to align with global transformations, refine national security concepts, and update security strategies and policies. As a prestigious platform for ideas and debate, the event will host elite decision-makers and specialists to exchange their expertise and perspectives.

Under the slogan of “Foreseeing the future of security”, the conference will feature intensive discussion of a wide range of high-level topics, including strategic alliances in global stability, national security trends, the adoption of future strategies, evidence-based policing and police strategies, and measures to ensure sustainability in national security.

The conference will feature distinguished speakers, including H.E. Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office; H.E. Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; H.E. Dr. Obaid Al Ketbi; H.E. Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council; H.E. Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police; and H.E. Major General Dr. Jassim Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief of the Civil Defence

The conference’s opening session will feature two distinguished presentations. Jaime Jorge Fainstein Day Gastrell, Assistant Director Capacity Building and Training – Head of INTERPOL Global Academy, ICPO-INTERPOL, will assess some core themes through a talk entitled “Facing Tomorrow's Challenges: Analysing National Security Trends and Adopting Future Strategies”. Following this address, Professor Jerry Ratcliffe of Temple University in Philadelphia, USA, will share his thoughts on “Innovation in Evidence-Based Policing – New Directions and Challenges”.

These presentations will be followed by an important panel discussion on “The Role of Knowledge Communities in Addressing the Challenges and Prospects for the Middle East”. Moderated by Dr. Anna Dolidze, Associate Professor, Policing and Security at the Rabdan Academy, the session will feature Dr. Zahid Shahab Ahmed, Associate Professor at the National Defence College, Dr. George Derlugian, Professor of Social Research and Public Policy in New York University Abu Dhabi, Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Research Fellow in the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, and Gina Bou Sarhal, Senior Researcher in TRENDS Research & Advisory.

The morning will conclude with another eminent panel discussion entitled “Strategic Alliances in Global Stability: Leadership Perspectives from the UAE”. Moderated by Dr. Khawla Al Hattawi, Assistant Professor, General Education and Foundation Program at the Rabdan Academy. This panel will benefit from the practice-based expertise and insights of H.E. Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, H.E. Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police, and H.E. Major General Dr. Jassim Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief of the Civil Defence.

The first day agenda also includes a specialized session led by Dr. Hayley Watson, Director – SciTech Innovation at Trilateral Research, on “Police Strategies and Crisis Management in the Digital Age: Best International Practices and Experience Sharing”.

The first day will conclude with a round table entitled “Resilient Futures: Securing Sustainability in National Security”, moderated by Dr. Shamma Al Naqbi, Associate Dean at the Rabdan Academy, with a panel including Dr. Serhat S. Çubukçuoğlu, Senior Fellow in Strategic Studies at TRENDS Research & Advisory, Richard Hills, Senior Managing Director at K2 Integrity and Dr. Omer Ali Saifudeen, Associate Dean at the Rabdan Academy.

The second day of the conference will examine “Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Security Technology” through a focus on cutting-edge developments in AI and their impact on enhancing police and crisis management. The agenda will cover national security systems, international cooperation, AI and cyber security and intelligence-based preparedness among other topics.

A distinguished session will open the day, with H.E. Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council, discussing “The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Developing National Security Systems and International Cooperation”, followed by Kush Wadhwa, CEO of Trilateral Research, with a presentation entitled “Securing Ethics: Government Roles in AI's Secure Future”.

The conference’s final afternoon features a Roundtable Case Study Presentation on “Innovative Solutions in Cybersecurity and Their Impact on Regional and Global Stability”. Moderated by Dr. Nachaat Mohamed, Assistant Professor of Homeland Security at the Rabdan Academy, the Roundtable will enjoy contributions from Dr. Adel Abdel Moneim, Registered Cybersecurity Expert at ITU-ARCC, Muhammad Danish, Senior Director and Head of Cyber Defence Centre, and Professor Ali Daud, General Education and Foundation Program at the Rabdan Academy.