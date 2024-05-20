Tourism Seychelles and Emirates airline have once again reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing tourism cooperation.

This commitment was underscored by the renewal of their strategic partnership at the recent Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai.

During the event, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Ahmed Khoory, Emirates’ Senior Vice President Commercial - West Asia & Indian Ocean, and Sherin Francis, Principal Secretary of Seychelles Tourism Department.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Sylvestre Radegonde, Seychelles Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, and Nabil Sultan, Emirates’ Executive Vice President for Passenger Sales and Country Management. Also present were Ambassador Gervais Moumou, Seychelles’ Resident Ambassador in Abu Dhabi, Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Destination Marketing, and Ahmed Fathallah, Tourism Seychelles’ Middle East representative.

At the event, Minister Radegonde highlighted Emirates' crucial role as a key ally, noting its significant market share in the industry. He thanked Emirates for its enduring partnership, recognising its positive impact on Seychelles' visibility and accessibility.

The minister also expressed excitement for future collaborations, aiming to use Emirates' expertise to boost Seychelles' global tourism reputation.

"Emirates' presence enables us to showcase Seychelles' unparalleled beauty, rich culture, and diverse attractions to a vast international audience. Simultaneously, their operations facilitate the influx of visitors, contributing to the growth and prosperity of our tourism sector. As we reflect on the partnership with Emirates, we recognise the invaluable impact it has had on our destination's visibility and accessibility. We are delighted with the renewal of this agreement," stated Minister Radegonde.

Emirates has reiterated its support for Tourism Seychelles, aiming to bolster the island nation’s endeavours in promoting tourism and trade. The newly established agreement covers a range of mutually beneficial initiatives aimed at enhancing trade and tourism, including participation in trade shows, familiarisation trips, exhibitions, and workshops.

Furthermore, Emirates has committed to assisting travel agents and tour operators in key strategic markets, empowering them to effectively promote Seychelles as a premier leisure destination. This commitment entails the development of tailored holiday packages, provision of incentives, marketing support, and organisation of familiarisation trips aimed at showcasing Seychelles’ allure to a global clientele.

Sherin Francis said: “The renewal of the partnership is a testament of our shared vision and commitment to continuously work together to promote the destination and further develop the route. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Emirates for its continuous support."

Ahmed Khoory said: "Seychelles is a key leisure destination in our network that we have proudly been operating in since 2005. Our partnership aimed at promoting tourism to the nation goes back to 2013, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting its tourism industry. Seychelles is a tourist destination which is highly popular amongst travellers from key markets in our network, and we are proud to play a role in driving traffic flows to the island through our efforts."

With only a four-hour flight from Dubai to Seychelles, Emirates provides seamless connectivity to this idyllic Indian Ocean destination. Operating a double daily flight, Emirates serves as a vital link, connecting travellers from around the globe to the enchanting paradise of Seychelles.

Tourism Seychelles Middle East Highlights Success at Arabian Travel Market 2024

Tourism Seychelles Middle East left a lasting impression by showcasing its vibrant offerings and strategic collaborations at the Arabian Travel Market, held from May 6th to May 9th, 2024, in Dubai.

Led by Minister Sylvestre Radegonde, Seychelles Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, the delegation underscored Seychelles' commitment to enhancing tourism partnerships and opportunities in the Middle East.

Minister Radegonde was accompanied by Mrs. Sherin Francis, Principal Secretary, and Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Director General Marketing, who engaged in fruitful discussions and strategic initiatives throughout the event.

Seychelles’ participation was further reinforced by the support of distinguished Destination Management Companies, such as 7° South, Luxe Voyage Holidays, Luxury Travel, Masons Travel, Ocean Blue Travel, Summer Rain Tours, along with renowned hotels including Berjaya Resorts Seychelles, Eden Bleu Hotel, Savoy Seychelles Resort & Spa, and Coral Strand Smart Choice Hotel.

Ambassador Gervais Moumou, Seychelles resident Ambassador in Abu Dhabi, added diplomatic presence and support to the delegation.

Highlights of the event included the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with key industry partners. The first MOU was signed with Emirates Airlines, enhancing partnerships to strengthen connectivity and accessibility to Seychelles. The second MOU was signed with dnata Travel to foster joint collaborations and further promote Seychelles as a premier travel destination. Additionally, bilateral meetings with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives further strengthened regional collaboration and cooperation.

Ahmed Fathallah, the Tourism Seychelles Middle East representative, commented, "This event provided an exceptional platform for Tourism Seychelles Middle East to foster existing relationships, explore new opportunities, and reinforce Seychelles' allure as a premier travel destination. The engagement with key industry stakeholders and media have amplified our efforts to showcase Seychelles' unique offerings and commitment to sustainable tourism.”

The Arabian Travel Market served as an invaluable opportunity to gather market insights, connect with stakeholders, and highlight Seychelles' rich natural beauty and diverse tourism experiences. The event's success underscores Tourism Seychelles Middle East's dedication to meeting market demands and forging lasting partnerships in the region.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).