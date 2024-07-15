Etihad Airways carried 1.5 million guests and saw its passenger load factor average out at 86% across the June, its preliminary traffic statistics for the month, said.

Highlighting the airline's recent achievements, Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: "In June, our passenger numbers surged by 34% from last year, demonstrating our continued growth momentum.

“Year to date, we have flown 8.7 million passengers, an increase of nearly 2.5 million, almost 40%, compared to the previous year, and as of June 2024, our rolling 12-month passenger tally stands at 16.4 million.

"Our passenger load factor is healthy at 85% for the year, even though we have seen significant capacity expansion compared to 2023.

"Furthermore, our operating fleet has grown to 92 aircraft, up from 76 at June 2023, and we are flying to 10 more passenger destinations than at the same point last year.”

In June Etihad delivered on its plans to expand its network launching eight additional locations including Bali, Jaipur and Al Qassim and seasonal destinations Nice, Antalya, Mykonos, Santorini and Malaga.

The airline also unveiled a special livery on one of the three A321neos that have already joined its fleet this year, with a further three joining shortly. – TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).