The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) will launch the ninth Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival (July 24-28) at the Emirates Hospitality Hall in Ajman, aimed at supporting the local community and stimulate economic activity in the region.

Sheikh AbdulAziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of ADTD, said: "The Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival is a vital platform to highlight the significance of palm trees and dates in Emirati society, reflecting the importance of this product as a symbol of national identity and heritage values.

“Through this festival, we aim to promote the sustainability of the heritage and agricultural sectors in the country. Dates are not just an agricultural product but part of the cultural fabric of the UAE, reflecting our history and rich heritage.

“Through the festival’s activities, we work to support and enhance the culture of agriculture in the Emirati community and contribute to achieving environmental and economic sustainability in this vital sector.”

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of ADTD, said: "The Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival is one of the most prominent events offering significant heritage, agricultural, and economic roles, embodying Ajman's commitment to preserving heritage and promoting sustainable culture and agriculture.

“Through this festival, we aim to support the local community and stimulate economic activity in the region. We are committed to raising awareness and interest in local heritage and contributing to preserving the cultural values that represent the essence of our national identity."

The festival will feature a traditional market, a diverse programme, including artistic and cultural performances, competitions, and workshops catering to all age groups.

Farmers, beekeepers, small business owners, and artisans will participate in the festival that aims to enhance the value of palm trees as a symbol of Emirati authenticity and heritage.

It also reinforces the efforts of the Culture and Arts Office of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development in integrating artistic and cultural elements into most social and heritage events.

The Ministry of Community Development, Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, Sharjah Museums represented by Sharjah Fort (AlHisn), Sharjah Archaeology Museum, Sharjah International Museum, Bait Sheikh Saeed bin Hamad Al Qasimi, Bait Al Naboodah, and Hisn Khorfakkan, in addition to Katuri Team and several artists, will participate in the festival.

The traditional market will feature 56 shops, including farmers' markets and honey shops, as well as stores selling clothes and Ajman-themed souvenirs, presented for the first time.

Participants have a chance to win from a prize pool of approximately AED 500,000, with awards ranging from AED 7,000 for first place, AED 5,000 for second place, and AED 3,000 for third place in each category.

The festival includes three dedicated categories: one for the northern emirates, another for the other emirates, and a third for Ajman, focusing on dates, citrus fruits, and honey.

The festival requires participating products to be locally produced in the UAE and that land ownership documents be presented upon registration. Entries will be accepted during specified times from 10 am to 5 pm.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).