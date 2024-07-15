Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the low-cost national airline of the UAE, is inviting its loyal customers to take advantage of its smart travel innovation ahead of the summer season, especially passengers who commute frequently from the UAE to any chosen destination.

With the airline introducing a line-up of summer destinations across Europe, Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East, its flexible MultiPass, ensures access to the best fares year-round.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, which currently flies to more than 30 destinations from Abu Dhabi, has advised early booking to travel to destinations including Athens, Larnaca, Maldives, Baku, Aqaba, Salalah, Yerevan, and Rome.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “As the flagbearer for ultra-low-cost travel in the region, we are proud to unveil our exciting mix of captivating summer destinations across Europe, Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

“This summer, we are empowering travellers to embark on extraordinary and exhilarating adventures with the MultiPass, a smart innovation that provides more flexibility for our most loyal and savvy customers, ensuring they can access our best fares year-round.

“We are proud to enable our customers to tailor their own experience through our products and we look forward to welcoming you on board our aircraft soon.”

The national airline recently announced the expansion of Wizz MultiPass, a pioneering and innovative flight subscription service that allows frequent travellers to travel from the UAE every month and explore multiple destinations while earning loyalty rewards.

With the Wizz MultiPass, passengers lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage for the entire year. Passengers can save up to 40% on tickets to popular summer destinations using the ticket-only fare.

The MultiPass fare remains consistent year-round, regardless of seasonal fluctuations or last-minute booking, to ensure great memories. The subscription covers all taxes and fees, making travel stress-free and budget-friendly, with customisable plans including additional services like WIZZ Priority or a 20 kg checked-in bag.

Top Destinations

Athens, steeped in historical landmarks from ancient Greece, stands as the birthplace of democracy, exuding old-world charm. The Acropolis, the Temple of Olympian Zeus, and the Parthenon are must visits.

Larnaca, famous for its palm-lined seafront, has over 10,000 years of history and has a lived-in, local feel with its central location making it the ideal destination to visit Cyprus’ must-see idyllic travel hotspots.

Salalah, at its most attractive during the wet and green kharif season (June to September), boasts unique natural beauty and rich wildlife. It provides easy access to both mountains and the desert, offering abundant exploration opportunities for adventurous travellers.

Located in the Indian Ocean, the Maldives has long been a traveller favourite due to its picture-perfect setting. It consists of around 1,200 small coral islands and sandbanks, offering an island life escape away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Rome is home to artistic heritage, and the centre of Rome is on the UNESCO World Heritage List, boasting over 900 churches.

From museums and mosques to ancient ruins with millennia of history, Aqaba is a treasure trove steeped in history.

Diving in the Red Sea is a star attraction, with beautiful marine life and abundant coral reefs ready to explore, with, the lost city of Petra, one of the new Seven Wonders of the World, easily accessible on a day trip.

Known as the “city of winds,” Baku is a captivating blend of modernity and history, with unmissable architecture. Its medieval UNESCO old city, locally known as Icherisheher, is a must-see. – TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).