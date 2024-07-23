Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, on Monday announced the launch of its non-stop flights between Sharjah and the idyllic island of Maldives.

The new flights between Sharjah International Airport and Velana International Airport in Mali will operate daily, starting October 27, 2024, providing travellers with even more convenient and affordable options to explore one of the most famous destinations in South Asia.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, stated: "We are delighted to add this enchanting holiday destination to our expanding network. The launch of our non-stop flights to the Maldives highlights our commitment to offering our customers more travel options and connecting them to some of the world's most breathtaking locations."

He added: "This addition to our route network from Sharjah reaffirms our commitment to providing seamless connectivity and value driven air travel to our passengers."

The Maldives, a tropical paradise in the Indian Ocean, is renowned for its pristine white-sand beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and vibrant marine life. Whether exploring vibrant coral reefs or relaxing on sun-drenched beaches, the Maldives provides an unparalleled escape in one of the world's most breathtaking settings.

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world, the airline said. - TradeArabia News Service

