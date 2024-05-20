Dubai: The fourth day of Decobuild 2024, the region's leading exhibition for decoration, design, and building materials, buzzed with activity at the Dubai World Trade Center.

Organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment and Leader Events Management, the event drew a large crowd eager to explore the latest trends and innovations.

During the show, exhibitors showcased the latest local and international products, innovations, technologies, and solutions, offering competitive and exclusive discounts unique to the annual exhibition.

Their displayes captured visitors' attention, which helped attendees make informed decisions about home building, thereby facilitating the process and reducing costs.

Exhibiting companies at Decobuild 2024 went head-to-head, showcasing their latest in design, decoration, and construction. But it was the smart home innovations that truly captivated visitors and real estate developers.

Through their platforms, companies displayed the most advanced and comprehensive smart home solutions, offering a glimpse into a future of reduced energy and water consumption. These innovative systems also prioritize environmental sustainability and empower residents with remote control over their entire homes.

Haitham Al Khaja, Director of Communication and Marketing Department at Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, emphasized that the exhibition has successfully showcased modern technologies in building material production, finishing, and innovative engineering solutions. It also supported the national industry by offering opportunities for industry leaders to attract new customers and expand their business reach. Moreover, it highlighted the increasing significance of adopting smart home technology, thereby raising awareness about its role in promoting sustainability and conserving resources.

For his part, Salem Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Founder and CEO of Spectrum Smart Solutions Systems, stressed that the modern trend in real estate unit design is now centred around the "Internet of Things" system. This approach involves collecting comprehensive information about the operation of the house through a single device, enabling control from nearby or remote locations. This level of connectivity empowers property managers, whether overseeing homes or workplaces, to monitor every aspect of the unit in real-time.

Meanwhile, Mahmoud Elayyan, Senior Sales Engineer at Creative Automation, shed light on the Global Protocol for Smart Homes, a collaborative initiative among international companies. Such protocol aims to establish a unified home control system, ensuring energy efficiency, pollution prevention, and environmental preservation. Elayyan noted that the growing interest of investors and buyers in smart homes is driven by the widespread awareness of its manifold benefits.