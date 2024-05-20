Dubai: The second edition of the Integrate Middle East, the only professional audio-visual (Pro AV) and media technology event in the MENA region will start tomorrow, May 21, 2024, and welcome visitors till May 23, 2024. Co-located with long-running event CABSAT at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), this year’s exhibition is poised to host over 250 exhibiting regional and international companies, feature more than 50 influential speakers, and produce live content spanning over 40 hours.

Visitors to the three-day event will have the opportunity to explore how innovation meets integration in Pro AV technology on the show floor, as participants present immersive displays, smart control systems, digital mapping and live event solutions offering vital insights into the future of integrated solutions.

Returning exhibitor Michael Bosworth, Executive Vice President, Enterprise, at Christie, said: “After a successful exhibition in 2023, we are excited to participate in Integrate Middle East 2024, which, for us, is an ideal platform to network with AV tech buyers and showcase our integrated solutions. With our smart technology, which include energy-efficient LED displays and projection, as well as content management software and image processing to support displays of every size, we empower our partners and help them to achieve their business goals. Our participation in the event reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional Pro AV solutions and professional services for corporate installations, immersive experiences, and everything in between.”

Shawn Zhang, Sales Director MEA of LP Display, said: “Once again, we are honoured to showcase our innovative offerings at Integrate Middle East 2024, with an aim to educate visitors on emerging trends such as pixel pitch LED walls, Flip Chip Micro LEDs, and many more digital display solutions. As trailblazers in this industry, we look forward to exhibiting our advanced solutions for meeting rooms, control rooms, experience centres, galleries and broadcasting for visualisation, which can revolutionise the Pro AV sector.”

Additionally, at the second edition of the Integrate Middle East Summit, industry pioneers and thought leaders from the international Pro Av value chain will convene on May 21-22 to offer insights on MENA region’s exponential market potential and discuss key industry trends such as the role of AI in music production; signage for smart cities; digital out-of-home advertising, and the future of experiential visual content.

Speaker Ameen Insan, Founder of Data is Beautiful, whose pioneering work in data art unveils the hidden aesthetic essence of complex datasets, amalgamating technology and creativity, stated: “I look forward to leading the discussion on data art and how it can enhance spaces and brand activations on the opening day, under the topic ‘Data Art, AI and the Future of Experiential Visual Content’. I am positive that the audience will gain interesting insights on the role of data visualisation and human emotions when crafting thoughtful and immersive stories. By the end of the session, visitors will gain knowledge on data art application and its future trends.”

Predicted to attract 10,000 visitors, Integrate Middle East 2024 seeks to create a community of technology leaders and integrated solution buyers from the intersecting worlds of education, media, entertainment, hospitality, retail and communication, to support this professional network and foster its integration into the broader entertainment industry and several vertical markets.

