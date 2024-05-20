With a focus on "Elevating Global Connectivity," the Forum will showcase an unprecedented $100 billion worth of opportunities in Saudi Arabia's booming aviation sector as new frontiers are established.



The Future Aviation Forum is the foremost platform for the global aviation sector with over 70 agreements expected to be signed and insights shared from 120 speakers in charting the future of civil aviation.



Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – On Monday, the Saudi capital will host over 5,000 of the leading figures in global civil aviation from 120 countries, including Ministers from over 30 countries, leaders of 65 civil aviation authorities, airline chiefs, airport bosses, executives from aircraft manufacturers and the world’s largest investors, as they convene for the Future Aviation Forum.



With a focus on “Elevating Global Connectivity”, the three-day event features an extensive programme as industry experts deliberate over solutions to global aviation’s most pressing challenges, while showcasing the $100 billion investment program billion worth of opportunities available in Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector that will accelerate the development of aviation globally. Over 70 agreements and deals worth more than $12 billion are expected to be signed at the Forum, with major sector players scheduled to make significant announcements throughout the event.



FAF24 kicks off a monumental week for aviation regulators and other leaders, where the Kingdom will also play host to several sector events including the Seventh Meeting of the Director General of Civil Aviation Middle East Region, the Middle East and North Africa Air Regional Safety and Oversight Organization (RSOO), the Saudi Airports Awards, Airport Council International’s annual general assembly, the 1st Security Forum Arab Civil Aviation Organization and more.



The Future Aviation Forum will open with a keynote speech from His Excellency Saleh Al Jasser, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, before Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council takes the floor for a special address.



Attendees and delegates will also hear from Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General and CEO of ACI World; Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air; Luc Tytgat, High Representative of the Executive Director, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), in addition to representatives of airport operators, asset managers, financial investors and major OEMs including Airbus, Boeing and Embraer.



The second day of the Forum will feature an investment showcase that will present the unprecedented panoply of opportunities available in Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector amounting to over $100 billion arising from the Kingdom’s transformation under the sector strategy. The inaugural State of Aviation report published by GACA on the eve of this year’s Forum revealed significant progress against the Saudi Aviation Strategy’s goals as the sector emerged as a powerhouse for the Kingdom’s economy, contributing $53 billion to output in 2023 and 10 per cent of Saudi Arabia’s non-oil gross value add. The investment showcase will convene leaders of the Saudi sector from airlines, airports, service providers, lessors and investors with their international counterparts.



On the third and final day, ICAO and the Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO) will host their Faciliation 2024 Global Summit and 1st Aviation Security Summit respectively.



In total, over 120 speakers will share their expert insights in plenary and panel discussions across salient and pressing issues spanning growth and investment, airports and connectivity, supply chain management and resilience, cargo and logistics, mobility and the future of flight, technology, digitalisation and safety, human capital, and sustainability.



The third edition of the Future Aviation Forum promises to be an unparalleled gathering in shaping the future of global civil aviation, setting the stage for transformative collaboration and the exchange of ideas that will define the trajectory of aviation for years to come.

About The Future Aviation Forum:



The 2024 Future Aviation Forum hosted by GACA will bring together more than 5,000 aviation experts and leaders from more than 100 countries, including executives from international carriers, all major global manufacturers, airport executives, industry leaders, and regulators to shape the future of international air travel and freight management. The Forum will be a global convening point for finding solutions to the most pressing issues in aviation, including supply chain management, human capital planning, capacity growth, customer experience, sustainability, and safety.



The Future Aviation Forum takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20-22, 2024.



Website - https://futureaviationforum.com

Twitter/X - @FAF_Saudi

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/futureaviationforum/

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@futureaviationforum6029



About the Saudi Aviation Strategy and General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA):



The Saudi Aviation Strategy is transforming the entire Saudi aviation ecosystem to become the number one aviation sector in the Middle East by 2030, enabled by Vision 2030 and in line with the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy.



The Strategy is unlocking US$100 billion in private and government investment across the Kingdom’s airports, airlines, and aviation support services. The Strategy will extend Saudi Arabia’s connectivity, triple annual passenger traffic, establish two global long-haul connecting hubs, and increase air cargo capacity.



The Saudi Aviation Strategy is led by the Kingdom’s aviation regulator, the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA). GACA’s regulatory mission is to develop the air transport industry in accordance with the latest international standards, strengthen the position of the Kingdom as a globally influential player in civil aviation, and enforce the relevant rules, regulations, and procedures to ensure air transport safety and security, and sustainability.