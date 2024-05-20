The tech-enabled health powerhouse launched over four initiatives and MoUs, including the region's largest hybrid cord blood bank and Breast Cancer Quality Improvement Programme in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH)

Strategic talks with US and UK Trade Delegations to advance global health innovation and investment

M42’s Main Stage facilitated over 100 discussions and unveiled new initiatives

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: M42 Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, pledged to take Abu Dhabi’s new innovations to the global stage after a historic live demonstration of a remote telerobotic procedure.

Controlled and live-streamed from Abu Dhabi, the procedure was performed on a simulated patient in South Korea, showcasing the immense potential of this technology for interventional procedures such as stroke and cardiovascular emergencies.

Al Nowais highlighted M42’s mission as the inaugural Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week 2024 (ADGHW) concluded, M42, was the official Foundation Partner.

Innovative commitments and collaborations

After the demonstration, Al Nowais emphasized the importance of pioneering remote blood clot removal technology. Plans are being made to trial it at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a designated Centre of Excellence for stroke care by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH).

“We would like to pioneer this [technology] here, working closely with XCath and take this from Abu Dhabi to the world,” he stated, reinforcing M42’s strategy to leverage technology as a transformative force in co-designing the future of health.

Reflecting on the ADGHW event, Al Nowais said, “Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week surpassed all our expectations, offering a platform for M42 to engage with international leaders and explore and showcase the latest advancements in health. This event reinvigorated our focus to continue prioritizing people, not just patients; health, not just healthcare; and prevention, not just treatment. We look forward to continuing to drive health transformation across the region and globe through strategic investments, initiatives and partnerships coupled with the delivery of world-class healthcare facilities and solutions powered by AI and innovative technologies.”

Unveiling groundbreaking initiatives

Throughout the three-day event, hosted by DoH, the regulator of Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector, and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, M42 showcased its commitment to revolutionizing health through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships. New initiatives included the launch of the region’s largest hybrid cord blood bank, set to redefine regenerative medicine and stem cell therapy standards, and four MoUs signed for comprehensive programs and solutions focused on preventive, precise and personalized advancements.

M42 also introduced Next-Gen Clinical Large Language Model (LLM), Med42, aligning with tech leaders like Google, Facebook, and Open AI in health-tech advancements. The unveiling of M42's Advisory Board of world-renowned health and technology experts further highlighted its commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the sector.

M42 leads in driving global health discussions

M42’s Main Stage served as a focal point for thought-provoking discussions and major announcements. Collaborating with the Longevity Forum, M42 brought together global health experts to explore the intersection of health, technology, and sustainability. Key sessions included ‘Disrupting Healthcare: What Will it Take?’, which highlighted M42’s vision to improve global health through partnerships and technological advancements. Al Nowais told the audience, “AI in health-tech is not being built to replace anybody, but rather being built to further support and improve the industry. Partnership is key to everything M42 does.” He also outlined a three-pronged approach to create more access, to reach more people and ensure global adaptation for the greater good.

Dr. James Mault, CEO of BioIntellisense and member of M42’s newly created Advisory Board, highlighted M42's unique offerings in genomics, hospital systems and AI care deliverables, positioning M42 at the forefront of care advancement. He said, “The Board’s different perspectives and expertise is what makes this Board unlike any other, there is currently nothing like it in the world topped with all the capabilities that M42 offers. The journey we’re on now is translating all this expertise to a tangible action plan that will see near-term beneficial outcomes.”

M42 leadership also engaged in various external panel discussions, debating with research, policy makers, healthcare specialists and investors from various disciplines and geographies on topics centered around advanced technology, regenerative medicine and personalized treatments driving collaboration.

Showcasing AI and genomics innovations

Wider M42 panel discussions on AI in personalized health and precision care supported the transformative potential of AI. M42’s transparent and open-access models were highlighted as key differentiators, with experts like Dr. David Sinclair of Harvard Medical School and a member of M42’s new Advisory Board envisioning a future where aging is treated as a medical condition.

‘The Youth Vision for the Biotech Revolution and AI in Building the Future of Healthcare’ panel discussion highlighted the urgent need to adapt to emerging technology trends. The panel expressed optimism that AI, particularly in genetics and genomics sequencing, holds immense potential to drive innovation and sustainability.

Engaging with US and UK Trade Delegations, M42 demonstrated its extensive network and pioneering digital health solutions driven by AI. Sessions on ‘AI & Tech-Enablement Innovation’ and ‘Empowering Healthcare: The Impact of Clinical Genomics’ provided powerful insights into M42’s role in shaping the future of health through technology and collaboration.

The large number of high-profile participants at M42’s stand highlighted the global impact of ADGHW. This event highlights M42’s position as a leader in shaping the future of health, attracting interest from global stakeholders, potential investors and partners. It also showed M42’s role in revolutionizing health through innovative technologies and strategic collaborations, while supporting Abu Dhabi’s positioning as a global life science hub.

​About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.