Sri Lanka's new economic transformation law will be presented to parliament this week and will include measures to attract investors and increase productivity, the country's state minister of finance said on Monday.

The law, approved by the cabinet last week, will mandate targets set under Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund programme, Shehan Semasinghe told reporters. (Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by YP Rajesh)