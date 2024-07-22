Doha, Qatar: In a significant move aimed at bolstering bilateral trade relations, a new business council was inaugurated at the Sri Lankan embassy in Doha on Thursday. This initiative seeks to facilitate enhancing economic ties between Qatar and Sri Lanka.

The ‘Qatar Sri Lanka Business Council’ will serve as a platform to foster closer relationship between business communities in Qatar and Sri Lanka as well as promote and develop mutual investments and bilateral trade opportunities of both countries.

The event held to inaugurate the Qatar Sri Lanka Business Council emphasised the aim and plans of the organisation in the presence of Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Qatar H E Mohamed Mafaz Mohideen, office bearers of the council and embassy officials. “The establishment of this Business Council is not merely symbolic but holds immense practical value. It serves as a dedicated platform to strengthen economic ties, facilitate business interactions, and explore new avenues for growth and cooperation between our two nations,” said Ambassador Mohideen.

“Qatar and Sri Lanka share a rich history of trade and cultural exchange, and now, through this Council, we have the opportunity to elevate our commercial relationship to new heights. The council will undoubtedly create a conducive environment for enhancing trade volumes, attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), and exploring emerging sectors of mutual interest by fostering direct engagement between businesses, promoting investments, and facilitating knowledge exchange,” he added. President of the Qatar Sri Lanka Business Council, John Prasad in a statement to The Peninsula shared main objectives of the council as to promote bilateral trade, share investment opportunities, foster business collaboration, enhance networking and support SMEs.

He said the council will work to create a balanced trade relationship by enhancing and diversifying trade between Qatar and Sri Lanka; encourage Qatari investments in key sectors in Sri Lanka such as tourism, real estate, manufacturing, products and services; share business opportunities with the Sri Lankan business community to collaborate and explore the Qatari market; build a strong business network and relationship between the business communities of Qatar and Sri Lanka; and provide necessary information and groundwork for small and medium-sized enterprises to expand into international markets.

“The success of this business council hinges on the active collaboration and participation of the business communities from both nations. By working together, we can create a dynamic and successful network that will mutually benefit our countries,” said Prasad.

Qatar Sri Lanka Business Council is affiliated with the Sri Lankan Embassy in Doha and all office bearers are Sri Lankan professionals currently working in Qatar’s different sectors. The council has launched a website detailing its objectives as well as different trade and investment opportunities in Sri Lanka. The council’s debut office bearers include A. Yoonus as vice-president, Waruna Gunasekara as secretary, Adil Nastar as treasure and Shreen Abeysekera, Intiqab Rawoof, Tara Dias, Neomal de Silva, Chanka Dissanayake and Saad Imthiyaz as members.

