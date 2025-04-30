DOHA — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan met Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha on Tuesday.



During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations, aspects of joint cooperation, and ways to develop them, in a way realizing the aspirations of the leaderships and peoples of the two countries.



Following the meeting, Prince Faisal and Sheikh Mohammed co-chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council. They discussed ways to further deepen and enhance cooperation through a number of initiatives that would advance relations to broader horizons.



The two sides reviewed the strong fraternal relations and discussed mechanisms for developing them bilaterally and multilaterally in the international arena within the framework of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council.



During the meeting, the Secretariat of the Executive Committee reviewed the progress of the council's work and its committees over the past period, in addition to developments and preparatory work for the council's eighth meeting.



The committee reviewed the progress made in the work of the committees and the initiatives launched during the council's seventh meeting, held in Doha on December 5, 2023. The two sides commended the ongoing cooperation and coordination between the Coordination Council's committees and their working groups, stressing the importance of continuing this momentum to achieve the shared interests of the two countries and their peoples.



At the end of the meeting, Prince Faisal and Sheikh Mohammed signed the minutes of the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council. The meeting was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry for Political Affairs Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati; Saudi Ambassador to Qatar Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan; Director General of the Minister's Office Walid Al-Samaeel; and Secretary of the Executive Committee from the Saudi side Eng. Fahd Al-Harthi.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).