Saudi Infrastructure Expo to demo systems & infrastructure required to achieve rapid development in the Kingdom. Supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plans, the Leadership Summit aims to probe Vision 2030 delivery challenges & opportunities.

Dubai, UAE: A new trade exhibition will debut in Riyadh this September to unlock opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s US$300 billion infrastructure projects plan.

Organised by dmg events, which has a decade of successful exhibitions in the Kingdom, the Saudi Infrastructure Expo (SIE) will run at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center from September 6th - 8th.

Big ticket multi-national names that are already in the exhibitor line-up include Egypt’s biggest contractor Hassan Allam, and the Kingdom’s own Rawadh, Acortec and the Saudi Accreditation Authority, the UK’s Radian and Akel, Germany’s DS Digital Solutions, Switzerland’s Rehau, India’s High Source and TAQ, CALX and Ouster of the USA.

The exhibition, which features a co-located Saudi Infrastructure Summit, will focus on three key areas – transport, utilities, and urban technology – in which the systems and infrastructure needed to progress Saudi Arabia’s smart cities ambitions and its Vision 2030 will be discussed and showcased.

“We have developed this event leveraging the expertise of our highly successful Big 5 construction exhibitions portfolio to deliver an unrivalled international platform where the infrastructure industry can come together to see and learn about burgeoning industry verticals such as urban planning and technology, transportation systems, communication networks, and utilities associated with developing a 21st Century building and construction sector,” commented Muhammed Kazi, VP Construction, dmg events.

“The Saudi Arabian government is investing in multiple giga projects, such as the recently announced The Line in NEOM, which will create boundless business opportunities for local, regional, and international suppliers as well as architects, planners, developers, contractorsin the wider construction eco-system.

“With the Kingdom now accounting for the lion’s share of construction projects in the GCC – at 63 per cent - and with mega projects such as Amaala Red Sea luxury tourism project, the NEOM smart city, and Al Faisaliah Economic City now progressing to contract awards, there could not be a better time for an event of this nature.”

The expo and its leadership summit will be Saudi Arabia’s biggest network forum to date of government representatives, utilities, architects, bankers, consultants, sub-contractors, engineers, procurement professionals, project managers, and regulators. The event is also expected to attract a number of EPC contractors in transport, water, utilities and telecom.

The supporting Saudi Infrastructure Summit will bring private and public stakeholders together to discuss challenges in delivering infrastructure improvements, first-class networks, and future-proof cities that can meet Saudi’s Vision 2030, aimed at attracting 100 million annual visitors within the next eight years.

International panelists at the Summit include Correy Connaway, Infrastructure Development Director, Qiddiya; Neal Coote, Infrastructure Director, AMAALA; Paul Pring, Senior Infrastructure Director, Diriyah Gate Development Authority; Andreas Flourou, Executive Director, Operations & Mobility, The Red Sea Development Company; Ian Redmayne, Partner, Middle East Region - Buro Happold; Mark Dyson, Director, Saudi Arabia - Turner & Townsend and Saleh Al Zahrani General Manager, Saudi Accreditation Center.

“With the increased growth of infrastructure projects in Saudi Arabia, we see a great opportunity for redefining industry standards by incorporating digital technologies and Engineering Net Zero solutions to deliver projects more efficiently and effectively for our clients. We are pleased to partner with the Saudi Infrastructure Expo, which provides an ideal platform to connect with key industry players and share our expertise as leaders in engineering, design, and project management services. We look forward to partnering with the public and private sectors to create a sustainable infrastructure in the Kingdom,” commented Campbell Gray, CEO, Middle East & Africa – Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group.

The Saudi Infrastructure Expo is sponsored by Atkins, SRACO and Saleh Abdulaziz Al Rashed & Sons.

For further details and to register for the Saudi Infrastructure Expo visit https://register.saudiinfrastructureexpo.com Registration and admission is free for trade and industry professionals.

