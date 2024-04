The fluttering of a national flag symbolises a nation’s unity and strength, evoking a profound sense of pride and patriotism among its citizens.

This November, Oman’s pride will reach soaring heights when the Sultanate unveils its tallest flagpole, standing majestically at a towering height of 126 metres to grace Oman’s skyline.

