Oman - Douglas OHI, a leading regional construction and engineering group in Oman, has initiated the construction of temporary office facilities and essential utility infrastructure, signaling the start of preparations for the Ghubrah 3 Desalination Plant.

Announcing the ground breaking, Douglas OHI said the commencement of construction activities marks a significant milestone in the journey toward realizing the Ghubrah 3 Desalination Plant, the largest desalination plant in Oman, thus reaffirming its commitment to delivering sustainable infrastructure solutions of the highest calibre.

Set to serve as a lifeline for 2.5 million inhabitants of capital Muscat, the Ghubrah 3 Desalination Plant, designed and built by Spanish group GS Inima, is a vital infrastructure project.

With a normal capacity of 300,000 cu m/day and the ability to ramp up to 315,000 cu m/day during peak demand periods, its significance in meeting the region's water needs cannot be overstated, said the company in a statement.

Group Managing Director Aaron Hennessy highlighted the group's extensive experience in successfully delivering projects within the power and water sectors.

He underscored the company's fruitful collaboration with GS Inima, the EPC contractor, and expressed confidence in their ability to uphold standards of excellence. "Our team is fully committed to ensuring the successful execution of this project," he stated.

Michael Hall, General Manager, echoed Hennessy's sentiments, emphasising the project's alignment with Douglas OHI's core expertise. "This endeavour epitomises the essence of Douglas OHI's work," he added.

A leading regional construction and engineering group operating in Oman, UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Douglas OHI has a proven track record of excellence spearheading numerous major initiatives across oil and gas facilities, industrial plants, infrastructure projects, and in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

