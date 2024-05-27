The International BRICS Future Forum “Cloud City” will be held at the Zaryadye Concert Hall in Moscow on September 18-19, 2024. The event will bring together government leaders, business representatives, scientific communities and influencers from over 30 countries. The forum's experts will form the agenda of the cities of the future development, expand the geography of international partnerships and present innovative technologies and solutions for megacities.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The annual forum will gather over 300 global experts from BRICS countries, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and the CIS. The forum will also feature the unveiling of the Urban Innovation Environment Index 2024 and a ceremony for the World Innovation Award.

Moscow will once again serve as a venue for sharing international expertise prior to the BRICS summit in Kazan this October. The key theme this year is 'Innovations in Cloud Cities: The Future of BRICS Megacities'. Experts will discuss projects that will determine the future of urban infrastructure development, such as the smart city concept, fintech, retail and ecology.

Among the invited speakers of the business program are city leaders of the BRICS countries, global influencers and founders of key technology companies and startups. The forum participants will have access to an exhibition at the Zaryadye Concert Hall dedicated to the cities of the future: visitors will get acquainted with innovative technologies and modern approaches to urbanism. For the first time the forum will feature an art space showcasing the latest ecological innovations from Moscow-based companies.

Last year the event attracted over 5000 participants from over 30 countries. The headliners of the business program were Nobel Peace Prize laureates Professor Muhammad Yunus (India) and Rae Kwon Chung, the head of the Global Energy Prize International Award Committee (Republic of Korea), filmmaker and musician Emir Kusturica (Serbia), the Chairperson of the Dubai Digital Future Council Aisha Bin Bishr (United Arab Emirates), Vice Minister for Digital Transformation, Automation and Administrative Development at Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of Egypt Khaled El-Attar, Director of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce Ankita Sachdev and other experts. The forum concluded with the signing of several international agreements worth more than 33 billion rubles.

The official website: https://cloudcityconf.com/

*Source: AETOSWire

