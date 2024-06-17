Visit Qatar launched its activations in Berlin and Munich, Germany as part of its partnership with UEFA European Football Championship 2024. By aligning with Europe’s foremost international football tournament, Visit Qatar aims to introduce Qatar’s cultural landmarks, and luxury amenities to a broader audience.

HE. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and the Chairman of Board of Directors of Visit Qatar said: “This partnership comes as part of our continuous efforts to promote cultural exchange and showcase Qatar’s diverse offerings. Qatar Tourism and UEFA share a commitment to transcend cultural barriers through the universal language of sports. Both organisations inspire and connect people from all over the world, celebrating cultural diversity.”

He continued: “Qatar aims to solidify its position as a global sports destination. The significance of Qatar’s sporting legacy lies in the country’s successful track record of hosting and supporting major sporting events.”

Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar said: “In partnering with UEFA, Visit Qatar isn't just joining a tournament; we're forging a bridge between cultures, welcoming the global community to explore what Qatar represents, a unique blend of tradition and modernity. Through sports, we celebrate diversity and foster connections. Qatar has garnered an incredible sporting legacy which lies in the country’s track record of hosting and supporting major sporting events, this partnership comes as a natural addition to the country’s intent on becoming a global sports hub.”

Visit Qatar’s activations

Visit Qatar successfully launched three activations, the first being ‘The Doha Club” activations which can be found at the UEFA EURO 2024 Fan Zones in Berlin and Munich throughout the duration of the tournament. Styled as a modern beach club, Visit Qatar’s activation offers fans a unique experience-led version of Qatar. It is a place for fans to escape and indulge in local delights like Qahwa (Arabian coffee), Karak (milk tea), and sweet treats. Visitors can partake in a game of footvolley, try on a Qatari Bisht, collect fun souvenirs, and immerse themselves in the renowned Qatari hospitality. The second activation comes in a form of a campaign featuring the UEFA EURO 2024 trophy to promote the ‘Stopover in Qatar’ initiative. This campaign is targeting key European markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany and France. (watch the campaign here). The third activation, Visit Qatar is also the Presenting Partner of EURO 2024 Fantasy Football. Participants have a chance to win prizes and tickets to UEFA EURO 2024 matches. (enter the competition for a chance to win tickets and more, click here)

Qatar has built a reputation as a hub for international sports tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup 2022™, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023TM to name a few. Qatar is also preparing to host 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup and the 2030 Asian Games, all of which demonstrate the country’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, organisational capabilities, and commitment to excellence.

