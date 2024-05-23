H.E. Dr. Al Muaini highlights UAE’s commitment to providing all enablers to facilitate the registration of creative ideas

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Economy (MoEc) launched the second edition of the “Intellectual Property (IP) and Video Games: Commercial and Legal Cases” forum, in cooperation with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), with an aim to support creators and innovators and foster the growth of the UAE’s creative and technology industry sectors. H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for Intellectual Property Sector at the Ministry of Economy, participated in the session. Attendees included video games developers, representatives of small and medium tech enterprises, universities, educational and research institutions, and app developers.

The initiative is part of a joint project by the Ministry and WIPO lasting from 2023 to 2025 to enhance the use of intellectual property in the creative and digital sectors in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for the Cultural and Creative Industries. The strategy seeks to promote the growth of the cultural and creative industries to make it one of the top ten economic sectors in the country and increase its contribution to the national GDP to five per cent by 2031.

H.E. Dr Al Muaini said that the Forum is a valuable opportunity to exchange experiences on safeguarding IP rights in technology and creative industries, especially that of video games that have seen significant advancements globally. These efforts are key to ensuring a stimulative environment for innovation and creativity in this vital sector and enhancing its role in national economy’s growth.

He said: “The UAE has placed great emphasis on developing its IP sector over the recent years, establishing a safe legislative environment for innovators and creative entrepreneurs according to international best practices. The country has issued several legislations with regard to intellectual property protection, particularly the law on copyright and related rights. Moreover, a new intellectual property system was introduced early this year to further enhance the country’s innovation landscape and safeguard creators' rights, not only in conventional sectors but also in all emerging creative and technology domains including the video games industry.

H.E. Al Muaini pointed out that the UAE remains steadfast in its commitment to providing all enablers needed to facilitate the registration of creative works, patents, and trademarks inside the country. The UAE keeps pace with global developments in this regard besides aligning its policies with international best practices in coordination with leading global organizations, thus encouraging innovators to generate new ideas that support the growth and advancement of the society and the economy alike.

The forum discussed several topics related to the UAE’s video games industry, including the key role of IP in developing this fast-growing sector, and how national regulations and policies governing the sector should keep up with the rapid pace of technological advancements.

Furthermore, it explored the distribution and digital marketing agreements, licenses needed to access international markets, the monetization of intangible assets, the means to address copyright violations in video games, and the role of AI and its impact on future innovations in the industry.

UAE provides an incubating ecosystem for innovation and creativity

The UAE has successfully established an incubating environment for innovation and creativity through the introduction of several policies and regulations and has positioned itself as a regional and international hub for pioneering projects and innovative ideas. The number of software classifications of computer programs and games registered in the country currently total 1,610, and the Ministry saw a 9.6 per cent increase in trademark applications in 2023 compared to that of 2022, and a 29.5 per cent rise in the registration of intellectual works.

