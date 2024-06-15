MAKKAH — Saudi Public Prosecution has developed a translation device to translate the course of the investigation during the Hajj season. The Turjman device, enhanced by artificial intelligence, works on simultaneous translation of investigative procedures, including interrogation sessions, hearing statements, testimony, and the like.



The device, which was inaugurated by Attorney General Saud Al-Muajab in March this year, works on instant translation of more than 140 international languages and dialects, in addition to being able to have the feature of instantly converting audio into written text.



The developed version of the device included 12 models of artificial intelligence, including specialized translation that is based on understanding the linguistic context, analyzing texts accurately, recognizing languages and dialects, and providing accurate linguistic translation through elaborate linguistic models, especially legal terms, in addition to the audio recognition feature, recording speech, converting spoken words into written texts and other forms that assist the investigator and contribute to the efficiency and quality of prosecution records and decisions.



It is noteworthy that Turjman contributes to accelerating the criminal procedures undertaken by members of the Public Prosecution. It is one of the technical initiatives to redraw and re-engineer the procedures. It also works with high efficiency and accuracy, which enhances the legal guarantees for those connected to the cases, including victims, defendants, witnesses, and lawyers, and their statements are legally approved in their languages in a way that contributes to preserving rights and achieving complete criminal justice.

