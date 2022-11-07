Nizwa Industrial City, which pertains to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” organised on Monday ‘Occupational Safety and Health Seminar’ under the auspices of His Excellency Sheikh Rashid bin Said Al Kalbani, Wali of Nizwa. Seminar topics included employee safety in the workplace, technical standards of industrial units, firefighting and fire prevention practices, and waste management methods.

Speaking at the seminar, Ahmed Al Hajri, Director General of Nizwa Industrial City, said: “This seminar reflects Madayn’s efforts to enhance security and safety requirements in its industrial cities, and instill awareness on occupational safety among the employees. In fact, Madayn prioritises the significance of maintaining a safe and risk-free workplace in the industrial cities and it is therefore essential to provide practical and theoretical training programmes to the investing companies to enhance awareness on occupational safety.”

Al Hajri added that Madayn has made significant efforts in the field of occupational safety, health and security during the past years. Safety requirements and controls have been included within the investment regulations and the list of violations and administrative penalties. Madayn has also appointed engineers and inspectors who carry out periodic field visits and provide advice to the industrial units to avoid occupational accidents to ensure the safety of lives and property.

Several presentations on a variety of related topics were delivered at the seminar, which included ‘Occupational Health, Safety and Security Strategy’ delivered by Brigadier General (Rtd) Said Al Asmi of Security and Safety Services, ‘Human and Environment Safety in Industrial Units’ presented by Eng. Salam Al Busaidi of Schlumberger Oman, ‘Technical Standards in Factories’ by Eng. Basim Al Zadjali of Madayn, ‘Firefighting Techniques and Fire Prevention Methods’ by Lt. Wahab Al Sulaimi of Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority, ‘Waste Management in the Sultanate of Oman’ by Eng. Mohammed Hardan of Environment Authority, and ‘Bank Muscat Products and Services’ by Haitham Al Hashmi of Bank Muscat.

