Muscat – Dhofar Municipality unveiled the logo of the second edition of Ironman 70.3 Salalah on Monday.

The highly anticipated event, planned in partnership with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and numerous other government and private sector entities, will take place in Dhofar from September 21 to 23.

Ahmed bin Mohsen al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, emphasised the event’s role in energising both sports and cultural tourism in the governorate.

The Ironman competition underscores the region’s robust tourism and cultural potential, drawing international attention through a host of engaging activities and events.

Ironman 70.3 Salalah draws participation of champions from around the world and garners global interest.

With its competitive spirit, the event presents a prime opportunity to showcase Dhofar’s tourism attractions and natural beauty. Furthermore, it allows local businesses, small and medium enterprises and productive families to participate and reap the benefits of this international event.

The event’s programme includes a children’s race and a race village featuring diverse tourist and recreational activities. The main event, the Ironman 70.3 race – a challenging 113km triathlon involving swimming, cycling and running – will culminate on September 23.

Ironman 70.3 Salalah is among several events and activities lined up by Dhofar Municipality for 2023 after the khareef season, demonstrating the governorate’s commitment to sports and cultural promotion.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

