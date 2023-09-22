RIYADH — The Saudi Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission announced that the Sultanate of Oman has been chosen as the guest of honor for the upcoming Riyadh International Book Fair 2023. This prestigious event will take place from September 28 to October 7 at the King Saud University campus, and will revolve around the theme, "An Inspiring Destination."



Oman's selection as the guest of honor underscores the deep historical ties and fraternal relations between the two nations. It reflects their shared commitment to strengthening cultural cooperation.



Oman's pavilion will be prominently situated at the heart of the exhibition, offering visitors a rich display of books, manuscripts, and various facets of Omani national culture.



Additionally, the fair will host prominent Omani cultural figures and talents, providing a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with the country's vibrant literary and cultural scene. Omani publishers will also showcase their latest publications to captivated audiences.



The exhibition promises to take visitors on a captivating journey of knowledge, featuring the participation of over 1,800 publishing houses. It will be complemented by a diverse array of cultural programs suitable for all age groups. These include seminars, poetry nights, international theatrical performances, concerts, workshops spanning various fields of knowledge, and engaging activities for children.



In conjunction with the fair, the International Publishers Conference is scheduled for October 4. It will delve into various aspects of the book industry and address the challenges faced by publishers. The conference's primary goal is to expand opportunities for publishers to enter the copyright trading field while promoting the development of the publishing industry through the adoption of the highest quality standards and best international practices.

