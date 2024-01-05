MUSCAT: The National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) announced on Wednesday that Oman's population registered a growth of 1.2 per cent, surpassing 5 million at the end of 2023.

This marks a significant milestone for the Sultanate and reflects its continued economic growth and development. According to the NCSI statement, Omanis now constitute 56.7 per cent of the total population, with a figure of 2,236,645.

Expatriates make up the remaining 43.3 per cent, totalling 2,928,957. Muscat Governorate remains the most populated area, housing 29.7 per cent of the national total, or 1,546,667 residents.

Al Dakhiliyah Governorate follows with 20.3 per cent of the population, equivalent to 1,044,388 individuals.

