Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding firm ADQ entered into exclusive discussions with Limagrain, an agricultural cooperative and international seed group, to acquire a 35% stake in Limagrain Vegetable Seeds (LVS).

LVS and Silal, an ADQ portfolio company specializing in agri-food technology, plan to create a joint venture (JV) focused on desert-adapted vegetable genetics, according to a press release.

The partnership aims to develop advanced genetic solutions that improve the resilience of vegetable crops to extreme environmental conditions, such as extreme heat, drought, and salinity.

This aligns with the two entities’ commitment to advancing solutions for sustainability and food security in arid and semi-arid regions, particularly across the Gulf.

This marks ADQ’s strategic entry into a vital segment of the food value chain, as the research and development partnership between Silal and LVS is expected to boost the UAE’s national food security agenda.

Mansour Al Mulla, Deputy Group CEO of ADQ, commented on the transaction: “As part of our commitment to strengthening the UAE’s economic resilience, expanding into the seeds segment represents a natural next step. It enables us to deepen our exposure to one of the most critical components of the food value chain.”

“By combining Silal’s world-class infrastructure and innovation capabilities with the scientific excellence of LVS, we are well positioned to deliver seed innovation solutions that create commercial value while supporting the UAE’s food security,” Al Mulla highlighted.

Sébastien Chauffaut, CEO of Limagrain, said: “ADQ’s planned investment in our vegetable seeds business would provide important strategic support to strengthen our position as a global leader in the vegetable seed market and accelerate the development of climate-resilient crop varieties.”

“We are also excited about the potential to benefit from ADQ’s reach into attractive markets, including but not limited to the MENA, as part of our ongoing global expansion,” Chauffaut added.

Subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals, the transaction will undergo the consultation process of LVS employees' representative bodies.

Headquartered in France, LVS is the global leader in the vegetable seeds industry, with a strong legacy dating back to 1743. It operates 56 research centers across 20 countries, covering 43 of the world’s 50 major vegetable crops.

Its global manufacturing footprint includes eight facilities across six countries in Europe, North America, and Asia.

LVS’s seed portfolio includes global brands, such as Vilmorin, Mikado, Harris Moran, Clause, and Hazera, serving growers across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the MENA region.

