Al-Baha is undergoing steady transformation driven by municipal development projects, expanding investment opportunities, and growing agricultural and tourism activity, as the region seeks to leverage its natural and cultural strengths.

Dr. Ali Al-Sawat, secretary of the Al-Baha Region, said the municipality has implemented 125 projects over the past five years at a total value exceeding SR1.23 billion.

The projects include road paving, sidewalks, lighting, flood control, municipal facilities, urban development works and consultancy services.

He said the initiatives have contributed to creating an attractive investment environment, resulting in 2,237 investment opportunities during the same period.

The projects aim to support sustainable economic growth and improve the quality of life for residents.

Fahd Al-Zahrani, director general of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture branch in Al-Baha, said the region’s agricultural strength stems from its diverse climate and varied topography.

He noted that Al-Baha’s agricultural terraces support annual production of more than 8,000 tons of pomegranates and about 1,250 tons of honey.

Al-Baha is also one of the oldest inhabited regions in southwestern Arabia, with a rich cultural and historical legacy.

Researcher Ahmed Qashash said the region historically served as a key station along caravan and pilgrimage routes.

He highlighted Al-Baha’s traditional irrigation systems, stone villages, archaeological sites and early Islamic inscriptions as defining elements of its cultural and tourism identity.

