Goa: - As the global travel and tourism industry gears up for the prestigious Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai 2024 from 6th to 9th May 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), there's one destination that's poised to make a significant impact – Goa, India. Renowned for its pristine beaches, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant communities, Goa is set to showcase its commitment to sustainable tourism at ATM Dubai 2024 with this year’s theme: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship.

The Goa Tourism Pavilion at ATM Dubai will feature sustainable initiatives under the Regenerative Tourism approach which will focus on the pillars under this approach like hinterland exploration, restoration and replenish heritage sites, a journey towards spiritual tourism, and much more. Along with the 11 temples under the Ekadasha Teertha circuit and the exposition of St. Francis Xaviers at the Basilica of Bom Jesus, Old Goa, which is scheduled to take place after a decade, this year from November 21st 2024 until January 5th, 2025.

Mr. Suneel Anchipaka, IAS, Director Tourism & Managing Director GTDC said " The Goa Tourism pavilion will reflect the traditional, historical significance and the rich cultural heritage of Goa under Regenerative Tourism. There will be approximately 17 co-exhibitors like tour and travel operators, wedding planners, as we have roped in various planners and MICE representatives. One of our main focus will be on promoting MICE tourism in a massive manner, along with this, the Department of Tourism is in the process of forming the single window Wedding in Goa policy; to rope in more tourists as part of this initiative at ATM Dubai. Goa became the first state to launch Regenerative Tourism with hinterland tourism, spiritual tourism and various MICE tourism under it, all these initiatives are to attract inbound tourists and especially quality tourists. Through this mart, we aim to promote tourism within GCC countries, which have high-spending tourists so that they can visit Goa and explore the hidden gems our state has to offer. Through joint efforts with the Indian Embassy in Dubai, UAE, we underscore our commitment to engage with the global Goan community and harness their support in promoting Goa as a sustainable tourism destination, reinforcing their role as ambassadors for our region on the global stage. Events like ATM Dubai, the Goan diaspora not only strengthens ties between Goa and Dubai but also contributes to the growth of tourism in their homeland.”

From May 6th to May 9th, 2024, at the ATM Dubai at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Stand No: AS7259, visitors to the Goa Pavilion will be treated to an immersive experience highlighting the region's pioneering initiatives in sustainable tourism. At the heart of our showcase is the concept of regenerative tourism – an approach that goes beyond conservation to actively restore and replenish natural and cultural resources while enhancing the well-being of local communities.

Goa Tourism’s pavilion will exhibit the best of what Goa has to offer with the presence of Hon’ble Minister of Tourism, Mr. Rohan A Khaunte, Mr. Suneel Anchipaka, IAS, Director Tourism & Managing Director GTDC, Mr. Kuldeep Arolkar, Deputy Director Tourism, Government of Goa, Mr. Shawn Mendes, OSD to Tourism Minister and Mrs. Chitra Vengurlekar, Assistant Tourist Officer, Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, along with co-exhibitors from leading industries like tour operators, hoteliers and wedding planners. ATM Dubai’s theme for 2024 is on sustainable tourism and Goa being the first state to launch Regenerative Tourism, showcases just that; Sustainable & Responsible Tourism.

Goa Tourism’s participation at ATM Dubai isn't just about showcasing Goa's cultural and spiritual treasures – it's also about promoting sustainable practices that benefit both the environment and local communities. Through the pavilion, the state aims to inspire travelers to make conscious choices that support responsible tourism and contribute to the long-term well-being of our planet.

At Goa's Pavilion, visitors can expect interactive exhibits, engaging discussions, and immersive experiences that highlight the symbiotic relationship between tourism and sustainability.

-Ends-