Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– Indonesia aims to reaffirm its position as a top global travel destination at the Arabian Travel Market 2024, with a special focus on engaging the Middle East region. Led by Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy/Head of the Tourism and Creative Economy Agency, the Indonesian delegation aims to strengthen bilateral relations while presenting the country’s rich and diverse tourism offerings.

Central to this year’s showcase is Taman Safari Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s leading wildlife conservation entity and the largest of its kind in Indonesia. Known for its robust conservation efforts and immersive visitor experiences, Taman Safari is poised to provide an unforgettable adventure that emphasizes close encounters with Indonesia’s unique wildlife, from Sumatran tigers to playful orangutans.

At the heart of Taman Safari Indonesia’s mission is its dedication to conservation and education. The park ensures the animals' well-being by replicating their natural habitats and engaging visitors through innovative programs aimed at fostering a commitment to wildlife and biodiversity conservation.

Alexander Zulkarnain, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Taman Safari Indonesia Group, shared his enthusiasm: “We are excited to introduce visitors to an unmatched wildlife experience. At Taman Safari Indonesia, guests do not just observe; they engage, learn, and become part of conservation efforts, making each visit not just enjoyable but meaningful.”

This year’s market focus also includes enhancing ties with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, leveraging cultural and religious commonalities to boost tourism flows. With destinations like Bali and the expansive Taman Safari Indonesia in Bogor, the group also highlights other locations such as the vast Prigen area at the base of Mount Arjuna in East Java, which is famed for its diverse wildlife and stunning landscapes.

“We offer a comprehensive cultural experience, including halal food options to cater to our Middle Eastern guests, ensuring a comfortable and memorable stay,” added Zulkarnain.

Indonesia's growing popularity in the Middle East—with a 140% increase in tourist visits last year—signals a promising future. With the theme of "Green Tourism," this year’s participation aims to further drive this momentum, targeting a significant increase in tourist arrivals from the region.

