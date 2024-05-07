Qatar Airways captured the spotlight on the opening day of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024, with a stunning holographic display of Sama, the airline's second-generation AI-powered digital human cabin crew.

This innovative display, along with a cutting-edge stand featuring multi-sensory-rich experiences, showcased the airline's technological prowess, captivating crowds at the biggest travel and tourism event in the Middle East.

Powered by advanced conversational AI, Sama engaged with ATM's attendees, effortlessly demonstrating her knowledge of Qatar Airways' diverse operations. The digital human cabin crew, designed to enable personalised travel experiences, will continue to evolve to improve responses through passenger interactions in the airline's immersive platform, QVerse.

In addition to the introduction of Sama, the multiple award-winning airline unveiled its innovative experience stand, offering enthusiastic crowds advanced immersive experiences.

From virtual reality (VR) tours to the revolutionary multi-sensory pod, Qatar Airways' latest technological advancements continue to enthral visitors at ATM 2024, offering them a unique way to explore the interiors of the airline's state-of-the-art fleet, as well as the exceptional luxury and comfort of the award-winning Qsuite.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Eng Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said: "Qatar Airways is thrilled to return this year to ATM Dubai with Sama 2.0, who not only represents the cutting-edge of digital innovation in human interaction but also enhances the travel experience for all our passengers. As a multiple award-winning airline, this aligns perfectly with our commitment to exceeding expectations, offering both experts and travellers unparalleled, innovative interactions that resonate with them."

Earlier this year, the national carrier ofQatar announced several route launches and resumptions, as well as a significant increase in flight frequencies to meet the growing travel demand and enhance the airline's global network comprising more than 170 destinations.

