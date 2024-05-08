DUBAI: Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, has expected passenger traffic at Dubai International Airport to exceed 90 million by the end of this year.

"This means that Dubai needs a larger airport to keep pace with the growth of air traffic," he said during a media briefing on the sidelines of the 31st edition of the Arabian Travel Market at Dubai World Trade Centre.

He pointed out that Dubai International Airport received about 87 million passengers last year.

Sheikh Ahmed said that Al Maktoum International Airport will pave the way for the expected growth in the aviation sector in Dubai for the next 40 years, supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda "D33", which includes 100 transformative projects, and ambitious economic targets that seek to double the size of Dubai's economy over the next decade, and reinforce the emirate's position amongst the top 3 global cities.

He stressed that Dubai's economy has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years and is on track to achieve the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda “D33”, highlighting the resilient performance demonstrated by various economic sectors in the emirate, especially the aviation, travel and tourism sectors, confirming Dubai's position as a leading global centre for trade, business and tourism.



