Arabian Travel Market (ATM) has announced the launch of ATM Travel Tech, a new co-located event that will debut at ATM 2026, taking place from 4th to 7th May 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

ATM Travel Tech will now span two dedicated halls in recognition of the importance of this rapidly growing market segment.

Anchored in the theme of ATM 2026, “Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology”, the co-located event will explore how groundbreaking solutions are transforming the way journeys are envisioned, booked and experienced. From AI-powered trip planning and immersive commerce to smart mobility, fintech, sustainability and cybersecurity, ATM Travel Tech will showcase the technologies and innovators redefining the travel experience.

Over 180 exhibitors from 30 countries are expected to attend, joined by hundreds of innovators and scale-ups showcasing advances in AI, automation, payments, mobility and next-gen customer experience.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said, “As travel technology evolves at an unprecedented pace, we have evolved the scale, ecosystem and offering of ATM Travel Tech to a fully co-located event.”

The decision to position ATM Travel Tech as a co-located event coincides with significant growth in the global travel technology market, which, according to statistics from data specialists Research and Markets, was valued at US$10.7 billion in 2024, with projections to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.05 percent to $18.6 billion by 2033.

The expanded ATM Travel Tech event will feature the Tech & Innovation Hub at its core, spanning 850 square metres. This space will provide a firsthand look at the innovations reshaping the travel sector. The dynamic environment will feature several dedicated immersive zones, demos and augmented experiences, with a range of products focused on the full travel tech ecosystem.

Now in its 33rd year, the event connects more than 55,000 industry professionals from 166 countries and features over 2,800 exhibiting companies across all travel sectors.