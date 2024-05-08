ABU DHABI: Etihad Airways and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have announced the launch of Abu Dhabi Stopover. The announcement was made at the Arabian Travel Market following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between DCT Abu Dhabi’s Director General for Tourism, Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, and Etihad’s CEO Antonoaldo Neves.

The Abu Dhabi Stopover, exclusive to Etihad Airways, invites guests flying through Abu Dhabi to turn their free stopover hotel stay into the ultimate holiday. The capital of the UAE is an exciting and convenient stopover destination, thanks to its world-class hotels, stunning beaches, vibrant dining scene and full-throttle entertainment.

When booking flights with Etihad, guests now have the option to add a stopover and select a complimentary hotel as part of the online booking process. Guests can choose a free stay for one or two nights in a range of premier hotels across the city. Stopover packages are only available when booking direct on etihad.com.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism, DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Our partners are an integral part of our mission to share the very best of Abu Dhabi with global travellers. Our Stopover programme with Etihad offers an exciting introduction to the emirate for curious visitors. This innovative initiative provides a snapshot of the diverse experiences available here — from entertainment and culture to leisure and beyond — inspiring travellers to return and immerse themselves in the complete Abu Dhabi experience.”

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad, said: “We plan to bring more than 100,000 visitors to Abu Dhabi through the Stopover programme over the next year, and we’re confident that once they have a taste of what the capital has to offer, they will return for more. We are thrilled to be working hand in hand with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi to showcase what the emirate has to offer to the world.”



